Windy Thursday, cooler temperatures for the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a warmer Wednesday, a cool down in temperatures will come back into play for the rest of the week leading into the weekend.

Winds will also be a big topic of discussion as stronger gusts will be likely.

We also get another mainly dry day ahead!

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weather Alerts

Wind Advisories are in effect from Thursday morning until the evening for all of Mid-Michigan.

Get the latest information on your area right here!

Today & Tonight (Thursday)

After a rainy early overnight period, we still have a few more showers to deal with, but most of the rain is expected to move NE out of the area by mid morning.

Winds will be the big topic of discussion for Thursday. Winds from the SW will be sustained around 20-30 mph. Gusts at times could reach 50+ mph.

Be sure to secure any loose items you may have outdoors along with using caution if driving a high profile vehicle. A few power outages will be possible today; best to make sure any electronic devices you’ll need are charged.

Highs today will be a touch cooler behind a passing cold front near 50 later this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny going into the afternoon and early evening.

Clear to partly cloudy skies looking likely going into tonight. Lows drop back into the 30s. Winds stay breezy into tonight from the SW around 10-20 mph. Gusts still could near near 30 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday into Saturday will feature low end chances for a few showers. Could even be a few snow showers trying to mix in for areas north of the Saginaw Bay. Many should be able to get through this time frame dry.

Easter Sunday is look like another winner with the better chance for some more sunshine! Temperatures will be “cooler for the weekend held back in the 40s.

The chance for a few rain/snow showers will remain possible for early next week. Good news is we expect temperatures to slowly warm back up mid next week.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.