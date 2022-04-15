Few showers possible Friday, cooler holiday weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a windy Thursday, winds will again be a big topic of discussion today as stronger gusts will be likely.

Small chances for showers will hold, but we’re expecting more dry hours going into the weekend.

Temperatures will be a touch cooler going into the holiday weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weather Alerts

Wind Advisories are in effect from Thursday morning until the evening for all of Mid-Michigan.

Today & Tonight (Friday)

Winds on Friday will continue to be a big story. Expect winds from the SW around 15-25 mph with gusts around 45+mph on Friday. Be sure to secure any loose items you may have outdoors along with using caution if driving a high profile vehicle. A few power outages will be possible today; best to make sure any electronic devices you’ll need are charged.

We’ll have a chance to start with some sunshine on Friday, but will likely add some cloud cover as the day goes along. Variably cloudy skies will be likely for many.

It appears we’ll be between two systems on Friday, one to our north and one to our south. Right now, it appears most of the area will remain dry for Friday. However we’ll be close enough to include at least a chance for a few showers. The best chances will reside in our southern counties, as well as our far northern areas that could mix in a few snowflakes.

Highs on Friday will be a mix of 40s and low 50s with the warmest temperatures likely farther south near Flint.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will hold going into the overnight hours. Lows drop back near 30.

Weekend Outlook

A few light snow showers or flurries are possible Saturday, but these shouldn’t be too problematic for us. Most areas won’t even see a snow shower. Skies similar to Friday, a mix of sun and clouds looks likely.

The bigger story on Saturday will likely be the cooler than average temperatures once again, with highs in the middle 30s to low 40s.

Easter Sunday is looking like the winner of the weekend! Mostly sunny with temperatures back in the mid 40s.

