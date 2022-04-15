Advertisement

Former Michigan corrections officer from Flint charged with drug distribution

court gavel(MGN)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A former Michigan Department of Corrections officer was charged in a federal indictment with three counts of drug distribution, announced U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

Brandon McGaffigan, 29, from Flint, was employed as a corrections officer at Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer County.

According to the indictment, McGaffigan is alleged to have possessed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine as well as cocaine and heroin on Jan. 22 with the intent of delivering the drugs into the prison. The indictment was returned on April 6.

“As a corrections officer, McGaffigan’s duties are to maintain safety and security within the facility,” Ison said. “The allegations that he intended to smuggle drugs into the prison completely undermines his duties as a corrections officer and creates significant dangers within the walls of the prison.”

McGaffigan surrendered to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigators and was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Curtis Ivy Jr. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

McGaffigan was released on bond the following day. A trial date is set for June 14 in Flint.

“Illicit drugs have no place in our society, but they can be especially problematic inside a correctional facility,” said Detroit Division Acting Special Agent in Charge Kent Kleinschmidt. “No matter your profession or background, DEA will investigate anyone who violates the nation’s drug laws.”

The DEA Flint Residence Office is investigating this case with help from the Thumb Area Narcotics Unit, the Michigan Department of Corrections and Michigan State Police.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Turkelson.

