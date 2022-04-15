Advertisement

Grand Blanc HS announces new head football coach

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Grand Blanc High School announced Kaleb Forr will be its next head football coach.

Forr is a 2014 graduate from Saginaw Valley State University where he was a four-year letter winner and three-year starter at center.

Forr served as the Head Strength Coach for Holland Christian High School in Holland as well as Southwest Florida Christian Academy in Fort Myers, Florida.

During the 2021 season, Forr was the Assistant Head Football Coach/Offensive Coordinator at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Alabama where he worked with six Division 1 collegiate signees.

Before working at Montgomery Catholic, Forr led the Hornets to the school’s first district championship in the school’s history. During his final two seasons at Kearsley, Forr led the team to four playoff victories and compiled a 14-7 record.

