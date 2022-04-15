Michigan State University dropping mask mandate, still requiring vaccines

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State University students will soon no longer have to wear masks.

In a letter to students, MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said the university will no longer require students, faculty and staff to wear masks in the classroom and in research labs.

However, Stanley said there may still be unique situations where masks may be required, such as in campus health care facilities, or due to state or federal regulations or contract requirements.

“Even as much of society returns to a more normal environment, we must remember the significant impact that COVID-19 has had, and is still having, on many members of our community,” Stanley said. “Now, more than ever, is a time for civility, empathy, and respect.”

The change will take effect starting with the beginning of the summer sessions on May 16. While the college is dropping the mask mandate, it is still keeping its vaccine mandate.

All students, faculty, and staff will still be required to be vaccinated and boosted for the 2022-2023 academic year, or have received an approved exemption.

“Many in our community will continue to take preventive measures, such as masking, to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Stanley said. “Members of the MSU community need to respect others’ personal health decisions, which should not be the basis for assumptions about those individuals’ personal views or vaccination status.”

According to Stanley, 94 percent of students, staff and faculty are vaccinated, and 86 percent are boosted.

Students who do not submit their vaccine information will not be able to enroll in the school for the 2022-2023 school year.

