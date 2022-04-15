Spirt Overagers preparing for final game in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit will play their final game of the season on Saturday at the Dow Event Center against the London Knights. It will be a bittersweet game for two players who will suit up in Spirit sweaters for the final time.

Forward Nick Wong said he is enjoying every moment he can during his final week as a member of the Spirit organization

“Just kinda soak it all in because it doesn’t last forever unfortunately,” Wong said.

Wong and fellow Forward Dalton Duhart are Overagers on the Spirit roster, which means they have reached the Ontario Hockey League’s age limit, so they’ll no longer be allowed to play in the league.

“I made memories that’ll last a lifetime, friends that’ll last a lifetime. Everyone’s just really close together when we all hang out it’s just everybody together we’re not in groups we’re all together and we enjoy spending time and having a blast,” Wong said.

For Duhart, being a member of the spirit was extra special. Dalton is the son of legendary Flint pro hockey player, Jim Duhart. The Duhart’s still live in the area, so Dalton was able to spend the last few seasons of his OHL career playing close to home.

“Unbelievable. Friends and family here every night. It really does make it a hometown feel 45 minutes away and it’s something I take a lot of pride it but it’s something that’s been a lot of fun,” Duhart said.

Spirit Head Coach Chris Lazary said Duhart and Wong provided steady leadership and helped keep young team together, finishing the year strong after being eliminated from playoff contention earlier than they would’ve liked.

“Yeah they’re special I’m gonna miss Dueey he’s got a special place in my heart he came over and was part of our teams of the past good honest worker a great kid that I formed a great relationship with and what stands out about is that the first day we had a meeting in the rent room everybody left and he’s there picking up chairs and stacking chairs and I knew right then we had a special kid and he’s been unbelievable with our younger guys and one of those glue guys in the room bringing everybody together. Super great kid raised the right way loves the game of hockey same with Dueey two guys that just love to play hockey and it shows in the game,” Lazary said.

