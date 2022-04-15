Students create program to help residents dress-up for job interview

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A group of students at Northwood University are making it easier for residents to find a job in Midland with a better outfit.

Students at Northwood have an answer to the age-old question: what am I going to wear to this job interview?

“Our main impact mission was initially the students of Northwood University that don’t initially have business professional clothes to begin with, but we’d like to see this outreach and branch out further into the Midland community and hopefully the mid-Michigan community,” said Junior Ayrton Hamrick.

As part of their Sustainability Science class, students created the NU Career Closet where the community can acquire business attire for job interviews and more.

They reached out to the community for donations of clothing, shoes, briefcases, and accessories to stock the closet.

“I thought this this was a really unique opportunity for the students to practice social sustainability in creating equity among job applicants. Environmental sustainability, considering these clothes may be disposed of in a landfill and also economic sustainability. We are going to supplement donations with size, inclusive sizes from local thrift shops and vintage stores in order to provide the largest possible range of sizes,” said Dr. Chelsea Butcher, assistant professor of Environmental Science.

Their biggest donation came from university alumni’s Project 100 Program Development Initiative.

They received $10,000.

“A group of 100 alumni and each one donates $100 so that the grand total ends up being $10,000. And then once that’s all set aside, you have all these different teams pitch different ideas to all these alum and whoever gets the most votes at the end wins,” said Sophomore Jacob Watson.

Since the inception of Project 100 in 2017, the group has raised $100,000 for student lead programs on Northwoods campus.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.