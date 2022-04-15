Wind dies down again tonight, chilly weekend follows

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our gusty spring wind returned today, with another round of Wind Advisories.

Thankfully, similar to last evening, we should see the wind die down quickly as we work toward sunset and it shouldn’t be quite as strong over the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, plan for a chilly one, but also a mostly dry weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

We’re between two systems today, one to the north and one to the south of us. So far, we’ve remained fairly dry, and haven’t been bothered by these two areas of showers. Conditions are largely expected to stay the same through this evening, with a slight chance of showers at best. And even if you do see one, it should be a light shower.

Winds will continue to diminish toward sunset, and the advisories should expire as scheduled at 8 PM or sooner. Overnight, expect winds to settle to around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Lows are expected to fall below freezing all around Mid-Michigan tonight. (WNEM)

Skies will begin clearing late this evening, trending mostly clear into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be chilly with the open skies and lighter wind. Expect middle 20s to around 30 to start the weekend tomorrow morning.

Saturday & Sunday

Most won't see them, but a few scattered flurries are possible here and there Saturday. (WNEM)

Skies will likely feature at least some partial sunshine on Saturday morning, but expect clouds to increase through the day. With plenty of cold air moving in overhead, we’ll have a chance for a few scattered flurries through the day. These shouldn’t amount to much more than an annoyance, especially for those ready to be done with snow completely. With the spotty coverage, not everyone will see snow.

Highs will be very chilly on Saturday, running around 10 to 15 degrees below average for mid-April. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Saturday appear to be a bigger story, with highs only rising to the low to middle 40s, with some of our northwest zones getting stuck in the 30s all day. Making things worse, a west northwest wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to 25 miles per hour, keeping our wind chills even colder.

Skies will clear out Saturday night, and that sets us up for a beautiful sky on Easter Sunday. However, with those clear skies, we’ll start even colder than our Saturday morning, with lows expected to fall into the 20s in many areas.

Highs get a bit warmer Sunday for Easter, but remain below average. (WNEM)

Sunshine should warm us up quickly on Sunday, but considering where we are starting the day, expect highs to stay in the 40s for the afternoon. Winds should finally be light for a day, starting northerly and turning some form of easterly wind (depending on your location) around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

