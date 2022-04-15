Young entrepreneur hosts Easter basket fundraiser

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A young mid-Michigan entrepreneur is getting into the holiday spirit holding a special fundraiser to help other young girls battling self-esteem issues and depression.

She is making special Easter baskets filled with her company’s own products.

Jazmine Robbins is hard at work putting together these Easter baskets.

She is selling them through her company Sweet Lips by Jazz to raise money to help young girls like her.

“I’m making Easter basket so I can raise money to make inspirational gift sets so I can give it to the shelters to give it to kids,” Robbins said.

The 12-year-old entrepreneur philanthropist is collecting the money to make giftboxes filled with lip gloss, scrunchies, candies, and an inspirational quote for girls dealing with low self-esteem and depression.

“A lot of girls have like low self-esteem, and they feel bad about themselves. So, I wanted to make something for them to raise up their self-esteem,” Robbins said.

Her goal is to make 150 inspirational boxes that she will donate to local shelters, after-school programs, and clubs for girls.

“It feels good to make other girls feel good about themselves,” Robbins said.

On Friday, Robbins reached her goal of getting to 150.

