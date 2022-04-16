Less wind this weekend, but cooler

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend is off to a quiet start with much relief in the wind department. Saturday still holds a bit of a breeze but Sunday sees a much lighter and less noticeable wind, but we’ll be stuck on the cooler side of things both today and for the holiday. Through the weekend, though, conditions will stay drier!

Today

Mostly sunny skies are starting off the day with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s inland as a result. As the storm system from earlier this week continues to pivot off to the northeast, we’ll have one last weak cold front swing through the Great Lakes. That front will bring mostly cloudy skies back to the area. Our northern half of counties will already have clouds moving back in by noon today, with mostly cloudy skies for everyone by dinner. There is the possibility for an isolated rain or snow shower today with the return of the clouds, but anything moves in will be fairly light and short-lived.

Highs today will be on the cooler-end with number reaching the upper 30s in our northwestern counties, while we stick with lower 40s farther south and east. A west northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph with gusts occasionally reaching 25 mph will keep wind chills in the 30s.

Highs Saturday (WNEM)

Tonight

Conditions are dry tonight with skies heading back towards mostly clear cover. Lows will be even cooler tonight as a result, readings will land in the middle 20s. Numbers right around 20 will also be a possibility in our northern tier. The wind starts to slow back down, though, with a northwest wind from 5 to 15 mph.

Lows Saturday Night (WNEM)

Easter Sunday

Despite the cold start, Easter Sunday sees highs landing back in the middle 40s by the afternoon. With a light wind out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, the sunshine will take some of the chill off! Mostly sunny skies are expected through all of the day. All-and-all, it will be a nice day!

Easter Sunday (WNEM)

Monday

We’re tracking another disturbance for Monday which has us slated for snow showers in the morning, but a transition to rain and snow by the afternoon with temperatures rising back up above freezing. There could be some slushy accumulations out of this snowfall, but overall it will melt on contact with the ground. Highs reach up to around 41 on Monday.

Snow showers starting in the morning with a transition to rain and snow by the afternoon. (WNEM)

Warmer weather is in store for the second half of the week, check it out in the 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.