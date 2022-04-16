Advertisement

State Police: Pregnant woman shot, mother and child in critical condition

File photo
File photo
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman and her child are in critical condition following a shooting in Saginaw early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around midnight near Mason Street and Brockway Street. Investigators say the 17-year-old pregnant victim was shot while inside a vehicle.

State Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Both the victim and child survived the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our top stories this morning, a former officer with the Michigan Department of Corrections is...
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, April 16
Wind topples Flamingo Motel’s sign in Bay City
Wind topples Flamingo Motel’s sign in Bay City
The skies in Bay City are a little less bright now after a familiar sign that has been around...
Wind topples Flamingo Motel’s sign in Bay City
First Warn 5: Friday evening, April 15
First Warn 5: Friday evening, April 15