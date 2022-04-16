Sunny Easter, wintry weather returns next week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking cold temperatures tonight and a pleasant Easter Sunday ahead!

Along with that, the chance of snow will return by next week. The good news is we trend towards warmer temperatures going into mid next week!

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Saturday)

Mostly cloudy skies will hold going into the evening hours before a drier air mass will begin to move in from the west as a area of high pressure approaches. This will help decrease clouds going past midnight.

A few flurries or a snow shower at worst will be possible into the later evening hours. Most stay dry into tonight.

Temperatures will stay cold tonight dropping into the 20s. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

Easter Sunday

High pressure will briefly be back in control for Sunday and will aid in less clouds and more sunshine for most of the day!

Winds will stay from the north, so temperatures will still be below average, but mild in the 40s for highs.

Clouds will begin to increase later into the evening and overnight into Monday morning. Lows drop near 30.

Next Week

Monday will feature the chance for a rain/snow mix with better chances of snow for the AM and better chances for a rain/snow mix for the PM. This activity will likely linger into Tuesday AM before coming to an end into Tuesday PM.

Some light snow accumulations won’t be out of the question. 1″ or less will be more likely on grassy or elevated surfaces. The chance we see some overachievement in snowfall would be if we observe snowfall rates exceeding melting rates.

Most of Wednesday is dry. Wednesday evening into Thursday AM will be another better chance for rain.

Temperatures will be on a warming trend throughout the week. 50s and even 60s are looking more likely starting Wednesday. Stay tuned!

