Wind topples Flamingo Motel’s sign in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The skies in Bay City are a little less bright now after a familiar sign that has been around for decades was no match for this blow from Mother Nature.

“It was an icon for the south end. You knew you got to Bay City when you saw the Flamingo Motel sign,” said the motel’s previous owner Joe Hickmott.

One of the oldest neon signs in Bay City, withstood its final gust of wind on Friday.

“It was put in in 1949, and as you can see, it’s a mess,” Hickmott said.

The Flamingo Motel’s familiar display toppled from strong winds. Gusts in Bay City exceeded 50 miles per hour Friday.

“It’s a piece of history gone now,” Hickmott said.

The motel had been in Hickmott’s family for decades. His parents bought it in the 70s.

“Ma’d be crying right now. And I think my dad would be pretty upset too,” Hickmott said.

It’s one of the oldest and also largest neon signs to grace the area. Hickmott remembers its prime.

Back in the day when it was fully lit, you could see it from the airport,” Hickmott said.

When his parents passed away, they passed the torch onto Hickmott and he owned the motel it from 2012 up until October of last year.

“This was their life and for the last ten years, it was my life too. Any time you put your blood, sweat, and tears into something, even after you sell it, you’re still a part of it,” Hickmott said.

