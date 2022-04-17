Family holds memorial dinner for Saginaw man killed in 2017 shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local family is still searching for answers after their loved one was murdered nearly five years ago.

On April 19, 2017, Ryen Roberson, 27, from Saginaw, was shot and killed in a driveway in the 200 block of Mason Street.

Every year his family and friends hold a remembrance of life dinner in memory of Roberson in hopes it could help bring to light new information to track down the person responsible for his death.

“It keeps Ryen alive in our hearts,” said Tocquien Roberson, Roberson’s mother. “We try to keep it going so we know maybe somebody can come out and give us something to go on this case.”

Currently, there are no suspects in Roberson’s murder. Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers are 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.