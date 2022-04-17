Increasing clouds tonight, snow returns Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a nice Sunday with some sunshine for many, we briefly return to a colder and snowy forecast to start the new week.

The good news, any snowfall accumulations this time of year won’t stick around long. We’re also tracking a decent warm up going into the new weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Sunday)

We will continue with more sunshine for many going into the early evening hours. The only exception will be within the Thumb where more stubborn lake effect clouds have stuck around most of the afternoon. Sunset tonight is 8:21 PM.

Expect increasing clouds going into the later evening past midnight. We stay dry tonight.

Lows tonight drop back into the 20s near 30.

Next Week

Monday will be the day to watch for best chance for snow. At this point, it looks like our early morning commute will sneak by dry. By mid morning, snow is expected to enter the area from the wet.

Our main timeframe will be from late morning into the afternoon for the snow. We could have some rain mixing in at times. This will again be a VERY temperatures sensitive system including ground temperatures along with air temperatures at different heights within the atmosphere in the vertical.

More scattered coverage of snow showers will still be on the table going into the evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. Lows Monday night drop back near 30; so refreezing on any roads will also be something to watch Tuesday morning.

Tuesday AM will have the best chance for a few lingering snow showers. Should begin drying out Tuesday afternoon.

Next best chance for rain will arrive Wednesday evening into Thursday AM. Temperatures will be warm enough for rain by mid week. Shower chances will carry Friday into the weekend.

Past the snow Monday, we have a nice warm up with 60s and even possibly 70s returning by late week into the weekend!

