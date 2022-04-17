Midland Woman sentenced in federal court for exploitation, distribution of child pornography

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland woman has been sentenced in federal court for exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography.

Megan Troutman was arrested in February. She admitted to investigators that she took photos of a 9-year-old for her boyfriend’s sexual gratification.

Troutman was sentenced to 180 months in prison on April 15.

The court requires Troutman to cooperate with DNA collection by a probation officer, and register as a sex offender. Troutman also has to pay $5,100 of criminal monetary penalties and forfeit her Samsung Galaxy phone.

