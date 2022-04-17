New winery opening in Sanford on May 19

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - A new winery that’s a first of its kind will be opening its doors in Sanford soon.

“It started actually when we were dating,” said Jacob Keister, co-owner of Crazy Vines Winery. “We were, you know, just really enjoyed going to different tasting rooms and stuff like that. And we were actually at a winery down in Ohio, an old farm, and we were just sitting there talking about, it would be really cool to have something like this in the Midland area.”

Jacob and Pamela Keister are co-owners of the Crazy Vines Winery.

Though they thought it would be a fun retirement project, plans changed and they started working on the building last summer.

While the duo doesn’t have mid-Michigan wine yet, they soon will be growing their own grapes and making their own wine just down the road in Midland County.

“We have almost 300 grapes on our property as well, so eventually we will have a state wine that we’ll be able to produce here,” Pamela Keister said.

It’ll be a Marquette variety, but they can mix it with other wines too. Right now, they’re importing wine, juice and grapes.

“The week we open is also the same week as the two-year anniversary of the flood,” Pamela Keister said. “So that means a lot to us too to bring something back to this town and something new to the area and I think it’s just somewhere new for people to go and enjoy, sit down, have a glass of wine.”

They’ll have everything from merlot to mead, various reds, whites, dessert and fruit wines, ciders, charcuteries and the list goes on.

“We’re excited,” Pamela Keister said. “I think, I think the town’s excited. I think word’s really getting out about us. So people are very excited, we’re starting to get a lot of messages, ‘when you opening? When you opening?’ So there’s, there’s just excitement to get there finally.”

The winery opens in a month, on May 19. You can stop by anytime that day from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The grand opening celebration is at 6 p.m.

