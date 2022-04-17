Nice Easter weather, tracking snowfall on Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Cooler weather has settled in this weekend, but bright skies will help make up for that on this Easter Sunday! Your forecast for the holiday looks beautiful, but we are tracking more snow chances for Monday. The forecast for tomorrow does have a few larger updates, more on that is below. Stay tuned as we continue to iron out that forecast through the next 24 to 36 hours.

Easter Sunday

Despite the cold start with temperatures in the 20s for most, skies have been clearing out allowing for sunshine to return to the fold! If you have any traveling to do for church or family festivities, the weather is going to be a non-issue. Sunny skies take us through the day with highs returning to the 40s. A northerly wind at 5 to 10 mph will keep the lakeshore cooler in the upper 30s and lower 40s, with middle 40s farther inland.

Happy Easter! (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be clear starting off, but increasing clouds will be the trend heading through the overnight period. Cloud cover swoops in from the west ahead of the low pressure-system bringing the snow for Monday. We’ll stay dry through the overnight, though, and will continue with dry weather for the morning drive. Lows tonight settle to the lower 30s with a light east southeast wind from 5 to 10 mph.

Lows Sunday Night (WNEM)

Monday

Snowfall won’t begin to pick up until the late-morning hours for Mount Pleasant, Alma, Ithaca, and over towards Owosso, Durand, Flint, and Grand Blanc. The snow will fill in from the southwest heading into the afternoon. The Tri-Cities and western Thumb will see this activity picking up closer to noon and 1 PM. That snow will continue to spread into the Thumb during the rest of the afternoon, with the heaviest snow being in the Thumb through the afternoon and evening.

Snow moves in from the southwest, overspreading the area from late morning to the afternoon. Snowfall will also linger in the Thumb for the evening and overnight. (WNEM)

One big thing we’ll have to look out for with this snow is how dew point temperatures progress through the day. Dew points are slated to stay at-and-below freezing for most locations during the day on Monday, which means the falling snow will cool the air down to the lower 30s. This is why the Thumb especially has the greatest chance at seeing snowfall for a longer duration, with heavier totals too when all wraps up Monday night and Tuesday morning. Where we have dew points rising above freezing during the afternoon will see some plain drizzle mixing in with the snow. There appears to be a nose of that phenomenon occurring from Mount Pleasant, to the Tri-Cities, and down towards Flint for a handful of hours during the afternoon.

This will be a wetter, slushy snow that mostly accumulates on grassy and elevated surfaces. Roadways should fair as just wet. The caveat again comes in for the Thumb, where cooler air and more prolonged snowfall could eventually see paved roads having snow accumulations. Back roads and unpaved roads will likely be slick heading into the evening. Those in the eastern half of the Thumb could see as much as 2″ to 4″ of snow. However, for those higher accumulations to happen along with snowy roads, the snow will have to fall hard enough to exceed the melting rate of it on the ground. It’s worth noting that the morning drive will be in good shape, it’s the evening drive that will see the wet (and possibly slushy) roads.

Monday Snow Accumulations (WNEM)

Additionally, the cooling effect mentioned above along with cloud cover and fresh snow on the ground (for some) means temperatures likely won’t get out of the 30s Monday. Highs will come in around middle 30s with a southeast wind turning southerly between 5 and 10 mph.

50s and 60s make a return to the forecast Wednesday and beyond, check it out in the full 7-Day Forecast!

