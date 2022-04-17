Vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashes, injures driver, kills passenger

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A driver is facing charges after State Police say he fled the scene of a traffic stop, crashing the car he was driving, killing a passenger.

Troopers from the State Police Flint Post stopped a car just after 12 a.m. Sunday morning near the intersection of Pierson and Clio Road in Flint.

Investigators say when troopers approached the vehicle they saw a handgun and potential narcotics before the car fled the scene at a high speed.

Troopers pursued the vehicles for 1.5 miles, but were unable to catch up. The suspect vehicle crashed near the intersection of Welch Boulevard and Dayton Road.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Flint, and 45-year-old passenger were injured and were extracted from the car before being taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

State Police say the driver remains hospitalized. The passenger did not survive his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

