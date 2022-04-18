City council approves new Saginaw student DDA position

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw City Council is looking to the next generation to get a fresh outlook on developing the downtown.

The city hopes a new position, to be filled by a high school student, can offer a different perspective when it comes to making important city decisions.

16-year-old Liam Dreyer is the Founder and CEO of Government for Tomorrow.

“The need for youth involvement is so present, and we’re very happy to help satisfy that need,” Dreyer said.

His organization will be working with the city of Saginaw to select a student that will hold an official, non-voting, board position on their Downtown Development Authority.

“The student is a regular board member for the entirety of the meeting except maybe one to two minutes where votes happen at the end of discussions. But the student is included in all of the conversations and talks to the board members as if they were peers,” Dreyer said.

The Saginaw City Council recently voted to change the DDA bylaws in order to create the position. A move Mayor Brenda Moore supports.

“I think that that’s good for our youth. We’ve been talking about having the youth involved, so I think that that’s a way to introduce them to the political arena. And who knows? We might get us some leaders from Saginaw, we might even get us a president from Saginaw,” Moore said.

Government for Tomorrow is looking to find a student with at least a 2.5 grade point average that has a passion to be involved.

“We keep talking about our young people and how they don’t do, here’s an opportunity for them to do,” Moore said.

Dreyer plans to visit schools in the area soon with the goal of filling the position by the fall.

Dreyer said the successful student will be trained to represent the demographic through polling. He said the DDA will get more than one new opinion.

“An entire voice that is going to be represented through this one student who serves on the Downtown Development Authority. And you can imagine all the better decisions that will be made as all of the new opinions are included,” Dreyer said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.