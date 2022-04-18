Flint mayor urges city council to pass proposed budget

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - At Monday’s city council meeting, Flint’s mayor is presenting how much money he believes his office will need in the coming year.

“It’s a very fragile budget, but it’s a balanced budget,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

Neeley’s proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 calls for additional resources to fight blight, investments in police and fire, along with more funding for the city’s ombudsman’s office, civil service commission, and clerk’s office.

“We have a contract negotiated wage increase for some level of the city employees, no layoffs with this budget, enhanced services for different departments,” Neeley said.

The proposed budget also funds constitutionally mandated pension payments for city retirees. Neeley said those payments are projected to increase, making it the most significant expense in the city’s budget.

Neeley said this is adding to an ongoing structural general fund budget deficit that will be even larger in the fiscal year 2024.

“Many communities throughout the state of Michigan is facing these challenges. We’ve been working with the state of Michigan to be able to find some ways to be able to work through these very difficult issues,” Neeley said.

Even though Flint has ARPA funding at its disposal, Neeley wants residents to know it’s just not free money that can be thrown at anything.

“We don’t want to co-mingle too much because of the structural deficit that we have in our general budget. But definitely, we want to have the level of enhancements with the ARPA dollars, with that particular budget that will be coming forth very, very, very soon,” Neeley said.

Neeley’s proposed budget is in the hands of the Flint City Council. He is urging city council members to sign off on his proposal without amending it.

“It’s very important for the council to put the budget forward as presented because it’s a very fragile budget. It’s a balanced budget and the budget itself is intact, and it’s going to produce good services for the residents of the city of Flint,” Neeley said.

