Highway, bridge construction work starts in multiple mid-Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Construction crews are starting work on multiple highway projects across the state and in mid-Michigan.

The projects, expected to begin on April 18, include resurfacing US-23 and bridge work in Arenac County, resurfacing US-127 in Gratiot County, the I-69 Rebuilding Michigan project in Lapeer County, year two of the I-75 resurfacing project in Bay County, resurfacing US-31 in Manistee and Mason counties, I-96 road and bridge improvement project in Kent County, and the I-196 interchange connection project in Kent County.

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like these in Arenac, Bay, Gratiot, Kent, Lapeer, Manistee, and Mason counties will ensure our bridges and roads are safe for years to come and ensures that drivers can go to work, drop their kids off at school, or run errands,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “This year, Michiganders will see more orange barrels and cones than ever before as we move forward at record pace to fix roads and bridges across Michigan. Since I took office, we’ve repaired, rebuilt, or replaced over 13,000 lane miles of road and 900 bridges, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs. And both my Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the recently enacted Building Michigan Together Plan will turbocharge our efforts to fix our roads with the right mix and materials, making them much less susceptible to our notorious pothole seasons, all without raising taxes by a cent.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will start work on the US-23 project in Arenac County, including overnight demolition work on the US-23 connector bridge over M-13. It’s part of a $37 million investment to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 from I-75 to Grove Street in Standish, including repairs to 19 bridges.

Funding for the project comes from the Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic, Whitmer said.

Drivers should expect the following traffic restrictions:

Lincoln Road will be closed over I-75 and detoured via M-61, US-23, Old M-76, and Sterling Road.

Worth Road will be closed over I-75 and detoured via Lincoln Road, Whitefeather Road, and M-13.

Melita Road will be reduced to one lane over the US-23 Connector with a temporary signal.

M-13 traffic will be shifted to accommodate resurfacing.

Construction crews will continue work on I-75 from Beaver Road to Cottage Grove in Bay County. Later in the construction season, MDOT crews will complete work on the Parish Road Bridge.

This project is part of a $29 million investment that started in spring 2021 to resurface nearly five miles of I-75. Drivers should expect single-lane closures on I-75 to accommodate median work. Crews are expected to complete the project by August.

In Gratiot County, MDOT will invest $1.2 million to resurface 1.7 miles of US-127 from north Humphrey Road to Washington Road. The project is expected to be finished by May 18.

MDOT is rebuilding more than seven miles of I-69 from M-24 to Lake George Road in Lapeer County with a $54.5 million investment. The work will also replace the Five Lakes Rest Area.

This two-year project will start with crews rebuilding westbound I-69. During this time, all traffic will be maintained on eastbound I-69. Drivers should expect the following closures during this phase of work:

Southbound M-24 to eastbound I-69

Westbound I-69 to M-24

Westbound I-69 to Wilder Road

Wilder Road to westbound I-69

Lake Pleasant Road to westbound I-69

Westbound traffic will then be switched back to the westbound side of the freeway at the end of the construction season. Crews will start to rebuild eastbound I-69 in spring 2023.

Funding for this project also comes from Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.