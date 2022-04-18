Local robotics teams advance to world championship
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Many local robotics teams are going on to a world tournament after Saginaw Valley State University hosted teams from across Michigan for a state tournament.
The mid-Michigan teams heading to the 2022 FIRST Championship include:
- Freeland Middle High School
- Garber High School
- Center for Innovation from Lapeer
- Martians from Goodrich
- More Martians from Goodrich
- Metal Muscle from Flint
- Fenton High School
- Davison High School
- Bentley High School
- Corunna High School
- Grand Blanc High School
- Hemlock High School
The FIRST Robotics State Champions was held at Saginaw Valley State University this past weekend. According to the Great Lakes Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau, at least $1 million in economic impact was tied to the competition.
The winning teams will advance to the FIRST Championship in Houston, Texas happening from April 20 to April 23. Tens of thousands of students, coaches, volunteers and supporters from more than 40 countries take part in the competition.
