Advertisement

Local robotics teams advance to world championship

Dozens of high schools from across the mitten are in mid-Michigan for a massive robotics...
Dozens of high schools from across the mitten are in mid-Michigan for a massive robotics tournament.(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Many local robotics teams are going on to a world tournament after Saginaw Valley State University hosted teams from across Michigan for a state tournament.

The mid-Michigan teams heading to the 2022 FIRST Championship include:

  • Freeland Middle High School
  • Garber High School
  • Center for Innovation from Lapeer
  • Martians from Goodrich
  • More Martians from Goodrich
  • Metal Muscle from Flint
  • Fenton High School
  • Davison High School
  • Bentley High School
  • Corunna High School
  • Grand Blanc High School
  • Hemlock High School

The FIRST Robotics State Champions was held at Saginaw Valley State University this past weekend. According to the Great Lakes Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau, at least $1 million in economic impact was tied to the competition.

The winning teams will advance to the FIRST Championship in Houston, Texas happening from April 20 to April 23. Tens of thousands of students, coaches, volunteers and supporters from more than 40 countries take part in the competition.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole
Shiawassee Co. sheriff announces run for state representative
News update
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, April 18
Image depicting traffic cones
Highway, bridge construction work starts in multiple mid-Michigan counties
Powerball
One week left to claim $150K Powerball prize