Local robotics teams advance to world championship

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Many local robotics teams are going on to a world tournament after Saginaw Valley State University hosted teams from across Michigan for a state tournament.

The mid-Michigan teams heading to the 2022 FIRST Championship include:

Freeland Middle High School

Garber High School

Center for Innovation from Lapeer

Martians from Goodrich

More Martians from Goodrich

Metal Muscle from Flint

Fenton High School

Davison High School

Bentley High School

Corunna High School

Grand Blanc High School

Hemlock High School

The FIRST Robotics State Champions was held at Saginaw Valley State University this past weekend. According to the Great Lakes Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau, at least $1 million in economic impact was tied to the competition.

The winning teams will advance to the FIRST Championship in Houston, Texas happening from April 20 to April 23. Tens of thousands of students, coaches, volunteers and supporters from more than 40 countries take part in the competition.

