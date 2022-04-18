One week left to claim $150K Powerball prize

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There’s only one week left for the winner of a $150,000 Powerball prize to claim their big pile of cash.

The winning ticket was sold at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe in Clarkston on April 24, 2021. The winning numbers were 22-36-48-59-61 and the Powerball was 22.

The prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on April 25. If it isn’t claimed, the money will go to the state school aid fund.

If you are the winner, you can call 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the prize. The prize must be claimed at the lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

