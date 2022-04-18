Advertisement

Police: 1 dead in Flint Twp. crash

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By James Paxson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Police Department are investigating a crash that injured one woman and killed a Flushing man.

On Sunday at about 11:11 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Maplekrest Dr. and North Dye Road for a crash.

A black Hyundai Sonata going south on North Dye Road hit a black GMC Yukon head-on, according to police.

The Sonata driver, Salvatore Adams, 76, from Flushing, died because of his injuries.

The woman driving the Yukon received minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police said alcohol and speed are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Warn 5: Monday evening, April 18
First Warn 5: Monday evening, April 18
TV5 news update: Monday evening, April 18
TV5 news update: Monday evening, April 18
Saginaw Children’s Zoo opens, working to prevent any animals getting avian flu
Saginaw Children’s Zoo opens, working to prevent any animals getting avian flu
City council approves new Saginaw student DDA position
City council approves new Saginaw student DDA position