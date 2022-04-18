Police: 1 dead in Flint Twp. crash

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Police Department are investigating a crash that injured one woman and killed a Flushing man.

On Sunday at about 11:11 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Maplekrest Dr. and North Dye Road for a crash.

A black Hyundai Sonata going south on North Dye Road hit a black GMC Yukon head-on, according to police.

The Sonata driver, Salvatore Adams, 76, from Flushing, died because of his injuries.

The woman driving the Yukon received minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police said alcohol and speed are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.