Saginaw Children’s Zoo opens, working to prevent animals from getting avian flu

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan zoo opened its gates for the season but made some adjustments to keep certain animals safe from a potentially deadly disease.

“We’re super happy to be open. It just gets really quiet during that time of year when we don’t have visitors here. So it’s always really exciting when we get to open back up to the public,” said Ashley Brooks, Saginaw Children’s Zoo lead keeper.

The Saginaw Children’s Zoo opened its doors on Monday.

While they have a new opossum for kids to see, the biggest change this year is the birds. Avian flu is on the rise in the Midwest, with several cases in birds in Michigan.

“It’s very similar to the flu virus that we get as humans. So far, there have not been any cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in humans in the United States this year,” said Dr. Shannon Cerveny, veterinarian for the Saginaw Children’s Zoo.

Cerveny and her team have a plan when it comes to fighting the avian flu.

“In a lot of cases, this is moving birds to more secure locations where they do not have contact with wild waterfowl. In other cases, they are able to remain outdoors if they do not have significant contact with wild birds,” Cerveny said.

Moving inside are the penguins, quail, peafowl, and chickens. The animals staying outside are the bald eagles, owl, hawk, and other birds in protected cages.

“This has been reported most significantly in wild ducks. And it’s thought that they are carrying the virus when they’re migrating in their spring migrations. So that’s kind of why this time of year it seems to flare up,” Cerveny said.

The zoo is using more personal protective equipment around birds and cleaning their habitats and tools more.

“There is no more risk to people visiting the zoo than if they were in their own backyard at home,” Cerveny said.

Only being very close in contact with infected birds could make a person sick.

“Lot of bird flu precautions are very similar to those that we used for COVID. So, washing your hands, especially if you’re around birds, and just kind of keeping safe practices and good hygiene,” Cerveny said.

There have not been any cases of avian flu at the zoo.

Admission to the zoo is $5 per person. Children 11-months-old and younger can get in for free.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.