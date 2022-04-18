Snow continues this evening, tapers off Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - There’s no secret what the biggest weather story has been in Mid-Michigan as we’ve kicked off a brand new workweek.

Even if you haven’t seen much accumulation, many have shared their thoughts (good and bad) about seeing the flakes today. For those who have pictures, be sure to send them in to the WNEM TV5 Facebook page wall.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for parts of the TV5 viewing area. For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

Snow won’t be ending completely anytime soon, but we should see the most intense snowfall rates start to come down around 8 PM and afterward. If you’re headed out this evening, be sure to use our Interactive Radar to keep tabs on the snow.

Additional accumulations, if any for your area, will be less than 1″ for most. However, another inch or two is possible in the advisory area.

Snow will continue this evening, but should get less intense and more scattered as the night goes along. (WNEM)

So far, based on traffic cameras and our traffic map, our roads seem to be in good shape, especially with temperatures above freezing most of the day. However, drive to conditions as slushy and slick roads are still possible where snow has come down heavy enough.

As temperatures fall near and below freezing tonight, we will have to keep tabs on how our roads handle the moisture from today and tonight. Since we’ve had many days above freezing lately, our pavement temperatures are warmer now than they would be if this were January for instance. So while icy areas can’t be ruled out and you should be cautious in the morning, we may be able to avoid a widespread issue.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Overnight lows will fall close to the freezing mark or a bit below into Tuesday morning. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Scattered snow showers will remain possible through Tuesday morning, but we’ll start to see things wind down into the afternoon. Additional accumulation on Tuesday should be minimal compared to Monday. If anyone sees snow showers last into the early afternoon, it will likely be our Thumb communities.

Highs will remain below average on Tuesday in the lower to middle 40s, and those will feel much colder with a northwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Skies should clear a bit into Tuesday evening, so we’ll have a chance for some late day sun before sunset tomorrow night.

Lows on Tuesday night will be chilly in the middle to upper 20s.

