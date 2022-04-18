Tracking snow for Monday, morning drive weather stays dry

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - So far this April, Mother Nature has kept bringing some snow back to the forecast on occasion! Today’s snowfall is still on track, but this will be highly dependent on how temperatures play out. There is the possibility for accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for today’s snow, more information on that can be found right here. Heading through the rest of the week, temperatures will only increase and bring the spring feel back.

Today

Conditions are dry starting off and stay dry through much of the morning, especially for your commute. The weather will be a non-issue as you head out through the bulk of the morning. Late morning, closer to 9 AM to 10 AM is when we’ll start to see snowfall picking up in our western locations like Mount Pleasant, Alma, Ithaca, and Shepherd, while it won’t start filling in near Flint and the Tri-Cities until noon. Snowfall will then overspread the Thumb through the remainder of the afternoon. Flint could see some light drizzle mixing in at the onset of the snowfall, but this will predominantly be a snowfall event today.

Snowfall picks up late morning and last through the afternoon. Snowfall will be heavier in the Thumb. (WNEM)

One big thing we’ll have to look out for with this snow is how dew point temperatures progress through the day. Dew points are slated to stay at-and-below freezing for most locations during the day on Monday, which means the falling snow will keep air temperatures in the 30s. This is why the Thumb especially has the greatest chance at seeing snowfall for a longer duration, with heavier totals too when all wraps up Monday night and Tuesday morning. But dew points just above freezing during the early afternoon is why we see that possibility for some drizzle to mix in farther south at the onset of the snow.

Highs today reach the middle 30s, also closer to midday. Once the snow moves in, temperatures will stay level, if not slowly decline, through the afternoon. The wind will shift from the east to the north with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Highs Monday (WNEM)

Tonight

Snowfall begins tapering off late afternoon and in the evening for most, but the Thumb and the north shore of the Saginaw Bay still sees snowfall lingering through the evening and the overnight. This also will contribute to the higher total potential in those locations. Lows tonight settle into the lower 30s.

As far as totals go, most fall under a 1″-2″ range with our southwestern counties landing at 1″ or less. The Thumb could see as much as 3′-5″ of snow, with the north shore of the Saginaw Bay picking up around 1″-3″. It’s worth noting that the majority of this accumulation will be on grassy and elevated surfaces, with most roads just staying wet. However, if the snow can fall quick enough, we could end up with slushy accumulations on roadways in the Thumb. The higher sun angle in mid-April combined with warmer ground temperatures doesn’t help out the snow’s case, from an accumulation perspective.

Lingering snow into the overnight also helps contribute to the higher totals in the Thumb. (WNEM)

Warming Up

Tuesday sees highs back in the middle 40s, then we have 50s, 60s, and even 70s returning on Wednesday and thereafter. This week starting off with snow, then ending with spring weather, perfectly sums up April in Michigan! We’re also tracking more rain Wednesday night into Thursday, check it out on the full 7-Day Forecast.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.