Two charged after allegedly hired for murder in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men have been charged as federal court documents say they were hired to kill an individual in connection with the death of a man’s brother.

Julius K. Jordan and Reginald L. Hunter are being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Michigan State Police, for conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

Court documents detail there is probable cause to believe one person, who was a Flint resident but has lived in Maryland for numerous years, paid Jordan and Hunter to travel to Flint to kill another individual.

The man from Maryland believed the individual was responsible for killing his “little brother.” Jordan, Hunter and others conspired sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 15, according to court documents.

Dennis Denard Thomas, from Flint, was shot and killed on Feb. 6. After Thomas’ death, the Maryland resident had at least nine text message conversations in which he said his “little brother” was killed.

On Feb. 7, Hunter sent a message to the Maryland resident asking how long he would need to rent a car, which he responded, “2 weeks.” Hunter then sent a screenshot of the Enterprise website for a full-size Chevrolet Malibu, which was going to be picked up from an Enterprise location in Mobile, Alabama.

On Feb. 11, the Maryland resident then sent $1,000 to Hunter to rent a car to travel to Flint. Hunter then sent $500 to Jordan, and Jordan rented a black Chevrolet Malibu LT from an Enterprise location in Mobile, Alabama, according to the criminal complaint.

Hunter informed the Maryland resident that him and Jordan arrived in Flint on Feb. 12 at 10:49 p.m. The next day, the Maryland resident rented a white Ford 4x4 pickup truck near the Detroit Metro Airport.

On Feb. 14 at 4:08 p.m., the vehicle Jordan rented was seen following the truck the Maryland resident rented near the intersection of Pierson Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Flint.

Both cars were again seen near each other in Flint near the intersection of Dupont Street and Dewey Street at 10:22 p.m. on Feb. 15. Court documents said shortly after, troopers with Michigan State Police stopped a Chevrolet Malibu that Jordan was driving while Hunter was in the front passenger seat.

A trooper saw a FN Herstal, Model PS90, 5.7 caliber, semi-automatic rifle at Hunter’s feet on the front passenger floorboard. A .223/5.556 caliber magazine was seen under Jordan’s driver seat.

Police also seized a Talon Armamaent LLC, Model TAC-GAR15, 5.56 caliber, semi-automatic rifle with a collapsible stock found underneath the driver’s seat. Both firearms were loaded with ammunition.

The Maryland resident drove by the traffic stop and placed two FaceTime calls to Hunter.

Jordan and Hunter were arrested for firearms charge and lodged at the Flint City Lock-Up. The two were then transferred to the Genesee County Jail and released pending further investigation on Feb. 18.

According to court documents, Jordan and Hunter were arrested on April 15 and charged each with one count of conspiracy to commit murder for hire. Both are due back in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday, April 20.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.