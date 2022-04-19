Buffalo Sabres sign Spirit forward Josh Bloom

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Buffalo Sabres have signed Saginaw Spirit forward Josh Bloom to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Sabres assigned Bloom to their American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester, New York.

Bloom, 18, completed his second OHL season with the Spirit, leading the team with 30 goals and finishing second in total points, 61. In 121 career OHL games, Bloom has 36 goals and 39 assists for 75 points.

Before the 2021-2022 season, the Oakville, Ontario native was named to the Spirit leadership group, serving as an alternate captain.

“On behalf of the entire Saginaw Spirit organization, we are extremely proud to see Josh Bloom reach his goal of signing his first NHL contract,” Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill said. “Josh is a player that has taken huge strides this season, on and off the ice. He has developed into one of the top offensive players in the OHL, and was a catalyst to our success this season.”

The Spirit drafted Bloom in the second round, 30th overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. In the summer of 2021, the Buffalo Sabres drafted Bloom in the third round, 95th overall.

Bloom became the 60th Spirit player to be drafted into the NHL since the start of the Hockey Club in 2002.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.