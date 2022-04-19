Advertisement

Buffalo Sabres sign Spirit forward Josh Bloom

Buffalo Sabres has signed Spirit forward Josh Bloom to an entry-level contract.
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Buffalo Sabres have signed Saginaw Spirit forward Josh Bloom to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Sabres assigned Bloom to their American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester, New York.

Bloom, 18, completed his second OHL season with the Spirit, leading the team with 30 goals and finishing second in total points, 61. In 121 career OHL games, Bloom has 36 goals and 39 assists for 75 points.

Before the 2021-2022 season, the Oakville, Ontario native was named to the Spirit leadership group, serving as an alternate captain.

“On behalf of the entire Saginaw Spirit organization, we are extremely proud to see Josh Bloom reach his goal of signing his first NHL contract,” Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill said. “Josh is a player that has taken huge strides this season, on and off the ice. He has developed into one of the top offensive players in the OHL, and was a catalyst to our success this season.”

The Spirit drafted Bloom in the second round, 30th overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. In the summer of 2021, the Buffalo Sabres drafted Bloom in the third round, 95th overall.

Bloom became the 60th Spirit player to be drafted into the NHL since the start of the Hockey Club in 2002.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers in the...
Red Wings’ Larkin has core muscle surgery, out 8-10 weeks
Buffalo Sabres has signed Spirit forward Josh Bloom to an entry-level contract.
Josh Bloom signs with Buffalo Sabres
New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas...
Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier (16) crosses the plate past Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin...
Dozier’s two-run homer lifts the Royals to win over Detroit