Dry day Wednesday, rain returns late Wednesday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While still chilly, today has been a much quieter day weather wise compared to our snowy start to the week on Monday.

A few more flurries or light rain showers will exist for awhile longer, but we’ll get a nice break on Wednesday and have a chance for some sunshine and warmer temperatures, too. Our next round of rain is close behind, but should fall while many of us are in for the night anyway.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers should end pretty quickly this evening, with clouds expected to decrease in coverage through the night. Any showers that even remain at this point are pretty light and won’t cause any major disruptions.

Clouds will be a bit more stubborn to leave, however we should see partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions by midnight and onward. With the clearing skies and our breezy west northwesterly wind dying down, we have plenty of room to drop tonight. Lows should be around the middle to upper 20s for most by Wednesday morning, thankfully with a minimal wind chill.

Wednesday

The daylight hours of Wednesday are expected to be dry, with sunshine to start the day. Clouds will increase gradually through the day, trending mostly cloudy by the evening. Even so, rain will still be hours away around dinnertime.

Highs are expected to reach back into the 50s in most areas tomorrow. It will be cooler near the lakeshore. (WNEM)

Ahead of our approaching system, we should be able to warm back up into the low 50s for most areas, although a southeasterly wind (5 to 15 miles per hour) will keep things cooler in the 40s along the Lake Huron shoreline.

The daylight hours should be dry on Wednesday, with rain not arriving until the late evening hours. (WNEM)

Rain is expected to arrive along US-127 around 10-11 PM tomorrow, and then will spread eastward through the night. This rain is not expected to be accompanied by any thunder and shouldn’t be extremely heavy, just a steady rain through the night.

Rainfall amounts are expected to fall between 0.20″ to 0.50″ for most areas.

