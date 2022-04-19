Former Flint deputy chief of staff receives 1-year delayed sentencing

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s former deputy chief of staff has been sentenced after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Duvarl Murdock was charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and a second offense of operating while intoxicated/impaired after he was arrested by Michigan State Police on Sept. 5.

When Murdock pleaded guilty on March 21, his first charge was dismissed, and his impaired driving charge was amended to a reckless driving charge as part of a plea agreement.

On April 19, the court granted Murdock a one-year delayed sentence. He’s been ordered to participate in an alcohol treatment program and anger management classes as well as pay $375 in costs and fees.

If Murdock complies with all court orders and has no further law violations, he may withdraw his plea and plea to careless driving, which is a civil infraction.

