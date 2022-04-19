High school’s athletic association raffle projected at $80k

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Heritage High School Athletic Association began its Queen of Hearts Raffle on Sept. 18 to raise money for all its athletic programs.

The jackpot is projected to hit $80,000 by the end of this week.

The Queen of Hearts Raffle involves randomly selecting a ticket from all tickets sold and then opening the envelope with a matching number.

If the queen of hearts card is in the envelope, the raffle winner gets 60 percent of the jackpot and the remaining monies go to the Heritage Athletic Association.

Raffle drawings take place on Thursday nights at 8 inside G’s Pizzeria on Bay Road in Saginaw. Each ticket costs $1.

If there is not a winner selected by Thursday, May19, tickets will continue being drawn that night until there’s a winner. If that happens, the Heritage Athletic Association expects the raffle jackpot to surpass $100,000.

Money is also won for opening an envelope with a joker card.

The Heritage High School Athletic Association represents varsity and junior varsity tennis, swim, cross country, volleyball, football, golf, soccer, bowling, wrestling, basketball, skiing, hockey, competitive cheer, pom pon, sideline cheer, lacrosse, softball and track.

Visit heritagehawksathletics.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.