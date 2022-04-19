Michigan families receiving additional food benefits in April

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional $95 monthly payment in April.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the additional payment will help lower the cost of groceries for 1.31 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.

“Michiganders will receive additional assistance to put food on the table in April as we continue growing our economy,” Whitmer said. “This relief ensures that families can thrive and help us build on our economic momentum. We will continue collaborating with our federal partners to get things done by lowering out-of-pocket food costs and put money in people’s pockets with our proposals to roll back the retirement tax, triple the Earned Income Tax Credit, and lower the cost of gas.”

Eligible residents will see the additional benefits on their Bridge Card between April 16 and April 25.

All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount.

The maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size includes:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

The federal government is providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Eligible families do not need to reapply to receive the additional benefits. Cardholders can check their balance on their Michigan Bridge Card online or by calling a customer service representative at 888-678-8914.

