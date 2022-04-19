Advertisement

Nessel sends letter to Oxford School Board after community feedback

File Photo
File Photo(WILX)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Attorney General sent a letter to the Oxford Board of Education renewing her offer to investigate the Oxford High School shooting.

The listening session was the second of multiple forums that Attorney General Dana Nessel will be holding so that community members can share their thoughts.

“Under Michigan law, a board of education has the ultimate responsibility for school district operations. Among other things, the law gives each board the power to provide for the safety and welfare of students,” said Nessel. “This awesome authority has been placed in the hands of local boards to help ensure that the persons responsible for the critical operations of the school are also directly accountable to the communities they serve.”

A copy of the letter is available on the Department of Attorney General website.

