Police searching for Flint man accused of assaulting woman, killing dog

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities in Genesee County are searching for a suspect who is accused of shooting and killing a woman’s dog, then assaulting the woman.

Daquantae Lamar Johnson, 24, from Flint, is considered armed and dangerous. Residents are advised to not approach him, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office stated. Johnson is 5′9″, 140 pounds, and is believed to be in the Flint and Genesee County area.

A Facebook video shows the shooting of the dog and the assault, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

After interviewing the victim, investigators learned Johnson allegedly assaulted, pistol-whipped, sexually assaulted and unlawfully imprisoned the victim, Leyton said. The victim escaped a house on Flint’s east side by climbing out of a window with her dog.

Prosecutor Leyton said Johnson then allegedly followed the victim. Johnson then said, “Do you want to see who I really am” before shooting the victim’s dog and assaulting her again, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office issues charges against Johnson including one count of assault with intent to murder, five counts of felony firearms in the second-degree, criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree killing of an animal, possession of a firearm by a felon and domestic violence.

If you know Johnson’s location, please call 911. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stopper at 1-800-422-JAIL.

