Snow ending this morning, tracking more rain Wednesday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After the snowfall we had to start off the new workweek, we continue back towards a spring feel by the end of the week! There is some rain in between now and then, though, coming in Wednesday night. Past lingering snow showers this Tuesday morning, the rest of your Tuesday holds dry weather.

Today

This morning conditions are mostly quiet. There’s a few flurries moving through Tuscola County, others are just seeing cloudy skies. Temperatures are running just a degree or two on either side of freezing, and roadways are mostly just damp. The breeze is picking up, though, with a northwest direction between 10 and 20 mph. One of the bigger stories for your Tuesday is the breeze that will be picking up. The wind will hold a northwest direction with a sustained speed of 10 to 20 mph, but gusts will reach up 30 mph occasionally this afternoon.

We have a handful of flurries this morning as yesterday’s low pressure system pivots away from the Great Lakes. This afternoon, we dry out as high pressure begins to move in. That will also help to scour out some clouds for your evening drive and after-school activities. That clearing trend continues into tonight. Highs today will be on the cooler side and more than 10 degrees below normal, only reaching up to the lower and middle 40s this afternoon.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will continue to clear out as we head through the overnight period. This means we’re in for a cooler start on Wednesday morning with temperatures eventually landing in the upper 20s. The wind will slow down to 5 to 15 mph, making a turn from the northwest to the southwest.

Tuesday Night Lows (WNEM)

Wednesday & Thursday

Sunshine will make a good appearance Wednesday morning and into the afternoon! Clouds will move in later in the day ahead of the incoming rain. That rain is looking like it will pick up around midnight, and move in from west to east. There could be some moderate and steady showers at the onset of the rain, but rainfall rate will slow down through the overnight.

Wednesday Night Rain (WNEM)

Thursday morning’s drive and bus stops should have some scattered showers still around the area, but activity quickly comes to an end midmorning and skies clear out quick after, too. Sunny skies will take over the rest of Thursday will temperatures also warming back up to the lower 60s! Early outlooks have rainfall landing around 0.25″ quite consistently across the area. If you have fertilizer to put down in your yard or need to get some rain for your spring flowers, this would be a good night for it!

Consensus is looking consistent for around 0.25" right now. (WNEM)

70s make a return this upcoming weekend along with more showers and a few thunderstorms, check it out on your full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.