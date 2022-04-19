Study of Saginaw Bay walleye movement, reproduction to begin soon

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A new study focused on walleye movement and reproduction in the Saginaw Bay is expected to start this month.

Acoustic transmitters will be implanted in walleye to help researchers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan State University and several partner agencies to collect data about where fish spawn.

The transmitters will send beeps of a fish-specific code every few minutes, according to the DNR. Acoustic receivers deployed in Lake Huron decode the tag beeps and log when fish tags are detected.

A network of acoustic receivers in the Saginaw Bay, with receivers placed in the mouths of rivers, will listen for tagged fish moving to spawning grounds. The receivers will help determine where walleye may be spawning.

“The recovery of the Saginaw Bay walleye population is one of the great fishery management success stories of our time,” said Dave Fielder, a DNR fisheries research biologist. “However, we don’t fully know where all that natural reproduction takes place.”

The DNR said understanding where walleye naturally reproduce will help fishery managers determine which rivers and reefs to protect and, when necessary, help improve the fish habitat.

Volunteer charter boats will help with the study by collecting the walleye hook and line in May. When the fish return for spawning next spring, their locations will be logged in the receivers.

Plans call for 150 walleyes to be outfitted with transmitters this year, plus 200 more in 2023. Low-voltage electricity will be used on the fish when its immobilized and a transmitter will be implanted in the body through a small incision on the underside of the fish. After the fish recovers from the surgery, it will be released back into the bay with a visible plastic tag.

A lake sturgeon telemetry study will also take place in the Saginaw Bay this year to learn more about where juvenile lake sturgeon are moving and inhabiting. That GLATOS study is led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

