Taco Boy owner relieved battle with city is over

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - After a dispute with the city of Mt. Pleasant, a local owner of a taco restaurant said he is ready to move on.

Taco Boy, a Mt. Pleasant staple, was in danger of being closed after a change to a local law in 2018, which put the building’s drive-thru on the city’s radar.

“It’s a big relief. It feels really good. I’m a lot less stressed,” said Robert Baltierrez, owner of Taco Boy.

In March, the two sides reached a tentative agreement. That agreement was finalized earlier this month at the last city commission meeting.

“At first, I didn’t believe it. I mean, I’ve been through so much with it,” Baltierrez said.

Baltierrez said he was told the drive-thru did not meet the stacking requirement of cars, which is 60 yards of stacking space. Baltierrez has been in business for 50 years and at his current location for 14.

He believed the drive-thru that came with the building should’ve been grandfathered in. Now, that appears to be the case.

“I don’t have to change anything. They have basically grandfathered me back in. And as long as I don’t have any issues with cars stacking, interfering with traffic or anything like that, I am allowed to continue to run just like I am currently doing,” Baltierrez said.

Baltierrez wants to thank everyone who supported him. He is looking forward to better days ahead.

“Any feelings that might’ve been between me and the city, I hope those are bygones. I hope that we can all get along and I can just continue to run this business,” Baltierrez said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.