Bay City DoubleTree Hotel named in weddings hall of fame 2022

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - DoubleTree by Hilton Bay City is being inducted into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame.

Wedding professionals who have earned four or more awards are inducted into the prestigious group.

The Knot supports local wedding vendors and is used by couples as a guide to view wedding professionals across the country.

The Knot analyzed user reviews across various categories to find the highest rated vendors of the year.

This year the Best of Weddings winners represent the top five percent of local wedding vendors on The Knot. This year, 1,743 new inductees were added into the Hall of Fame.

“As a wedding planner, finding the perfect location for my clients to get married is my number one priority. That perfect location is the Doubletree Riverfront,” said Darcie Johnson, Owner, Happily Ever After Events. “In addition to being a beautiful location, the hotel itself is always spotless, the staff always smiling and willing to help with whatever is needed. I know that whatever menu choices are selected, they are going to be delicious, and guests will be raving long after they go home.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.