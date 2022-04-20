Dry Wednesday, rain returns later tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a colder start to the week, we’re tracking a warming trend that will carry us into the upcoming weekend.

Rain chances will be plentiful over the next several days, with the next chances arriving later tonight.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Wednesday)

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s could lead to a frosty start. A quick defrost should take care of any frost on your windshield this morning. Other than that, no weather worries this morning; just dress appropriately.

Despite the chilly start, we start with some sunshine for the morning hours. Increasing clouds will take over going into the afternoon hours. Most of the daytime hours stay dry.

Highs today will stay mild near 50. A few low 50s will be more likely farther inland. Closer to the lakeshore will be held back into the 40s due to a SE wind around 5-15 mph.

Skies trending mostly cloudy going into the evening hours with a few showers possible. Better chance this evening will be farther west near Mt. Pleasant. Better widespread rain chances arrive closer to midnight into Thursday morning.

Lows tonight drop back into the 40s. Winds also increase into tonight from the SSE around 10-20 mph. Gusts could reach 30 mph going into Thursday.

Late Week

Thursday will carry rain chances for the morning hours. Better chances east of the Tri-Cities. Some clearing looking good by the PM hours. Highs in the 60s.

Friday will be a touch cooler in the 50s. Increasing cloud with another chance of rain and a few t-storms by the evening into Saturday morning.

Temperatures for the weekend will be the warmest and well above average with many having a decent chance to reach the 70s!

Yet another chance for rain and a few t-storms will carry into Sunday, better PM chances lasting into Monday morning.

Temperatures back in the 50s and 60s next week.

