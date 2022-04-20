Flint Police investigating alleged fight after basketball game

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are investigating an alleged fight that broke out after a basketball game at Flint Cultural Academy Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:46 p.m. after a 911 call reported an assault. Flint Police said Genesee County 911 received a call from the school that several kids and parents were fighting in the gym.

When officers arrived, people were disbursing, police said.

Flint Police say the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

TV5 has reached out to the school district for more information.

