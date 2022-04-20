Former Arthur Hill basketball player signs to play at WVU

Advertisement

Former Saginaw Arthur Hill High School basketball player, Jimmy Bell Jr., signed his letter of intent to play at West Virginia University next season on Tuesday.(WNEM)
By Scot Johnson and James Paxson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Former Saginaw Arthur Hill High School basketball player, Jimmy Bell Jr., signed his letter of intent to play at West Virginia University next season on Tuesday.

Bell, a 6′10″ 290 pound forward, attends Moberly Area Community College in Missouri.

Before going to Moberly, he player two season at Saint Louis. Bell played in 19 games and was put on the Atlantic Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, according to West Virginia University Athletics.

Bell, originally from Saginaw, played basketball and Football for Arthur Hill before going to Bella Vista College Preparatory School in Scottsdale, Arizona.

