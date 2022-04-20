Wanted man considered armed, dangerous after allegedly assaulting girlfriend, killing dog

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are still searching for a suspect who is accused of physically and sexually assaulting his girlfriend as well as killing her dog.

Daquantae Lamar Johnson, 24, from Flint, is considered armed and dangerous. Residents are advised to not approach him.

Johnson is 5′9″, 140 pounds, and is believed to be in the Flint and Genesee County area. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

After interviewing the victim, investigators learned Johnson allegedly assaulted, pistol-whipped, sexually assaulted, and unlawfully imprisoned the victim, Genesee County Prosecutor Leyton said.

While at a residence on New York Avenue on Flint’s east side on Easter morning, the victim asked Johnson to bring home food, according to Leyton. When Johnson did not bring home food, the couple got into an argument, Leyton added.

Johnson then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, Leyton said. Johnson is also accused of strangling the victim and striking her with a closed fist, Leyton said.

At some point, the victim escaped through a bedroom window with her dog. The victim told investigators Johnson pistol-whipped her and broke her dental braces.

Johnson then followed the victim while she was walking down a street. The victim was then assaulted again and her dog was shot, Leyton said.

After the assault and shooting, a bystander consoled the victim. The dog was buried in a shallow grave where the shooting happened, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. Swanson said the dog was later dug up and given a proper burial.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office issued charges against Johnson including assault with intent to murder, five counts of felony firearms in the second-degree, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree killing of an animal, possession of a firearm by a felon, and domestic violence.

Leyton said the victim of the crime is doing as well as she can, and she is on the road to recovery.

If convicted of all charges, Johnson could face multiple life sentences.

If you know Johnson’s location, please call 911. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

