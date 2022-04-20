Large-scale development could be coming to Shiawassee Co.

DURAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Durand and Vernon residents could see a large-scale development as a neighbor soon.

“It’s really understanding you know, what do you want to leave for your community? What do you want to see into the future?” said Drew Coleman from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Questions came up during a community meeting by state and local economic development officials. They said national and international developers have their eyes on the region.

“And the interest level, is that this could be a possible location because there’s simply not many large-scale properties in the state of Michigan that are even available have anything close to the size,” said Justin Horvath, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership president.

Representatives of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Detroit Regional Partnership also discussed the economic impact of the potential 1,000 to 4,000 jobs to come to the area, how the infrastructure will be impacted, and the potential need for additional housing.

“This isn’t going to be a long relationship that we’re going to have. If the community wants this in their community, we will start to have those conversations about your community identity about your k through 12. About daycare. So now when we’re doing site selection, it’s different than what we used to do in the past,” said Nicole Whitehead from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The proposed area for the potential development would be located within the borders of Durand, Goodall, Brown, and Lansing Roads along the I-69 Corridor.

There was no specific industry for the community to consider, but panelists did say that an electric vehicle plant was an option.

