DOW giving thousands to encourage inclusivity in the classroom

By Trevor Sochocki and Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - A local company is teaming up with a teacher-focused crowd funding platform to help teachers.

In honor of Dow’s 125th anniversary, it donated $125,000 for DonorsChoose.

The website sends teachers the specific materials they ask for, not just a check.

“So that could be books featuring people of color, identities, discussing folks with different abilities. It could look like adaptive technology and equipment that is helping students with different abilities thrive in the classroom,” said Kristina Joye Lyles, the vice president of equity and impact at DonorsChoose.

Dow is triple matching every donation, $20 turns into $60, and teachers’ projects must be fully funded to get the resources they need.

“We always love to hear teachers in their classroom projects through the prompts that we provide through the project to tell us who are your students and how are these resources going to make an impact in your classroom,” said Lyles.

There’s only one identity affirming project in Michigan right now up for Dow’s matching donation. It’s from Mrs. Clark at Meridian Elementary in Sanford.

“She was asking for doodle boards, because she wants to help her students express themselves, and also learn about each other’s identities,” Lyles said.

The campaign goes until the money runs out, but if it does and your project isn’t fully funded, you can keep going until time runs out without Dow’s help.

Whether you’re a teacher and would like to submit a project for your classroom to get funded, you can find a link to DonorsChoose in the hotlinks section.

