New dashboard shows Bay City construction projects, condition of roads

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City has released a new dashboard map designed to inform the community about the condition of city streets.

The Pavement Surface Evaluation Rating, or PASER, dashboard is now available here.

You can click on any segment of a city street to see the latest rating and condition. It also includes information on recommended types of construction for each category.

The Bay City Department of Public Works says that streets are evaluated by a team every three years. The ratings are used to determine what type of construction treatments the city would benefit from.

The news dashboard shows that 69 percent of roads are in poor condition, 16 percent are in fair condition and 13 percent are in good condition.

The dashboard lists that roads in poor condition are in need reconstruction or base and curb repairs.

“Our budget doesn’t allow for all streets to be repaired right away,” the city said. “We are chipping away at some of the poor roads and preventing the good roads from deteriorating into the poor category.”

The system can also be used for grants to supplement and add projects, like the Marquette Avenue project and the three phases of the Wenona Avenue reconstruction.

You can view the construction dashboard here.

More details on city construction projects are below:

S. WENONA AVENUE Phase II of the S. Wenona Avenue project stretches from Midland Street to Fisher Street. Preliminary work is underway, including sewer lining. In Phase III of the project, scheduled for NEXT year, Consumers Energy is replacing vintage gas mains. This work stretches from North Union Street to Midland Street along N. Wenona Avenue. All project related questions should be directed to Consumers Energy. The phone number is 844-660-3477, while the email is EIRPCustomerConcerns@cmsenergy.com . Consumers plans to shift to the 6th Ward and three other east side locations in May.

S. EUCLID AVENUE You’re invited! There will be a public informational meeting about the S. Euclid Avenue project on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 6-8 p.m. (NEW date and time, same location). It will take place inside Commission Chambers at City Hall, 301 Washington Avenue. There is some preliminary work underway on S. Euclid between Salzburg Avenue and E. Hotchkiss Road – but the full reconstruction project isn’t slated to begin until May 2, 2022. In addition, Kelton Street from S. Euclid to Northern Concrete Pipe is being worked on.

NEW Around $340,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding is allowing us to repair sidewalks in the 6th Ward. The funding should result in the repair of 20 square blocks of sidewalks and 54 ADA ramps. The funding will be discussed by City Commission this evening. If approved, construction should begin in early May. Additional lead line replacements are getting underway! While City of Bay City crews are doing them year-round, this extra source of funding from the Drinking Water Revolving Fund (DWRF) will add a contractor to the program.

OTHER PROJECTS Work on Saginaw Street (turns into S. Water Street) between 10th Street and 14th Street, and E. John Street between S. Wenona Avenue and S. Walnut Street is planned for mid-August. Meantime, work on Columbus Avenue (between Saginaw Street and N. Tuscola Street/M-15), Michigan Avenue (between 32nd Street and Cass Avenue), Livingston Street (between Cornell Street and Center Avenue), and McKinley Street (between N. Madison Avenue and N. Monroe Street) are awaiting tentative start dates. Finally, N. Grant Street between 3rd Street and 9th Street was just moved from this year to 2023.



