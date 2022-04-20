Capitol Police say there is ‘no threat at the Capitol,’ issue all-clear after evacuation

Advertisement

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police said there is “no threat at the Capitol,” and issued an all-clear after the evacuation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police have ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex, saying they are “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”

The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening.

Police provided no additional information.

