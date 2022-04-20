Rain returns late tonight, sun quickly follows Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although clouds are on the increase this evening, it’s been a pretty nice day around Mid-Michigan, especially after our Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures managed to warm back up into the 50s in many areas and we’re still on track to warm up significantly this weekend. Before we get there, we have another round of rain to get through tonight and early tomorrow.

This Evening & Overnight

Although rain is getting closer on radar, and clouds are starting to take over we’re still pretty dry near the ground after our beautiful start to the day. This suggests it will take some time this evening before showers can really start to take over. A few spotty sprinkles may be possible early this evening, but the main event isn’t expected to start moving in until closer to 10 PM.

Showers will become more widespread as the night goes on, but no severe weather is expected. It may be a tough sell to even get much thunder, if any.

Rain will return to the area in widespread fashion late tonight, but should move out fairly quickly Thursday morning. (WNEM)

Temperatures will fall to the lower and middle 40s this evening and will remain fairly steady overnight with the clouds and showers. Winds are expected to pick up to around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting near 30 miles per hour, southeasterly at first and turning southwesterly through the night.

Thursday

Rain will continue through the morning commute on Thursday, but should start to leave the area as we get closer to 9-10 AM. It won’t be long after that and the sun will come out, most areas becoming mostly sunny by noon. Anyone who isn’t by that point, perhaps the eastern parts of the viewing area, shouldn’t be much longer after that.

Rainfall totals between Wednesday night and Thursday should amount to around 0.10″ to 0.40″.

Highs are expected to warm back up into the 60s in most areas on Thursday. (WNEM)

With the added sunshine in the afternoon and the mild temperatures to start the day, we expect to warm up into the upper 50s to middle 60s for highs. Winds will turn westerly through the day and will remain around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting near 30 miles per hour.

Dry weather continues Thursday evening, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies into Friday morning. Lows will settle in the middle 30s to upper 30s.

