Senate passes “Wyatt’s Law”, bill moves to governor’s desk

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After years of hard work a bill, inspired by a tragic story, is heading for the governor’s desk.

The Michigan Senate passed Wyatt’s Law on Wednesday. The law would create a database of people convicted of child abuse that abusers would have to register on.

“Vote went great. Vote went unanimous. Can’t ask for anything better than that,” said Erica Hammel.

The legislation is named after her nine-year-old son Wyatt. He was abused as a baby by Hammel’s ex-husband’s girlfriend.

“It’s very monumental, it’s very emotional. I mean it’s just a wonderful feeling that all of this hard work has finally paid off,” Hammel said.

Hammel said Wyatt’s abuser had been convicted of child abuse twice before the incident. Hammel said she tried finding information online about this woman who would have access to Wyatt but there wasn’t anything, anywhere about child abuse convictions.

“This package of bills will not only identify publicly the people that have been convicted of serious child abuse, but it will also help people that have been on the central registry for very minor things. Like you know, falling asleep and your child like walks out the front door, so they shouldn’t be punished the rest of their lives for that. So, it will expunge them from this list,” Hammel said.

Wyatt’s law passed in the state house in December. After Wednesday’s vote, the series of bills heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. Hammel is hoping Whitmer signs the legislation into law.

As for Wyatt, he has permanent brain damage, periodic seizures, and migraines, and he’s blind in his left eye. Hammel tells TV5 his abuser was released from prison in 2020 after serving half of her sentence. She said this is why having Wyatt’s law is so important for children in Michigan.

“It’s really unfortunate that Wyatt’s abuser is out because she gave Wyatt a life sentence, I feel like abusers should have a life sentence themselves,” Hammel said. “But since we can’t keep them behind bars, we as parents and guardians should know about them so we can keep our children away from them.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.